Joe Zee and husband Rob Younkers are going to be parents!

On Tuesday, the former creative director for Elle revealed that he and his designer husband will soon be welcoming a baby girl into their family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“❤️👼🏻 SO in just under 4 weeks, our little family is going to grow by ONE. We are so excited and feel so blessed to welcome our baby girl during this exciting though uncertain time,” Zee, 51, wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos, which included an image of his and Younkers shoes next to a pair of baby red slippers. The slideshow also featured an ultrasound photo.

Zee shared in the post that he debated announcing the happy news amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We debated posting this, feeling somewhat guilty, that while most of the world is scared and isolated and sick, that we have some glimmer of love and hope in our lives. But we also feel that sharing happy news is what the world needs right now.”

Zee explained that his road to fatherhood has been a two-year journey.

“This has been a 2.5 year journey for my husband and I, with its share of ups and downs, as we pursued every possible route to starting a family. And as those who have gone through it, gay, straight, young, old, starting a family today can be filled with many challenges,” Zee wrote.

Image zoom Joe Zee/ Instagram

“For us, we are excited that our journey will culminate later this month with a bundle of joy. We are so grateful to our incredibly generous and kind surrogate, who is Minnesota (hunkered down at home).”

Zee went on to share that the journey is far from over as they still have to travel “almost 2000 miles” to be there for their daughter’s birth.

“So beyond the state of the world, we also have to pack our bags (and car seat, bassinet, diapers and all) and venture out, during a global pandemic, through 6 states — almost 2000 miles — to be at the birth of our daughter and bring her home, safely and sound. We will admit, that we wake up lately and ride through waves of panic and anxiety to elation and calm.”

RELATED: Fashion Guru Joe Zee Marries Designer Rob Younkers in Stylish New York Ceremony

“No one is every completely ready to be parents and if parenting is jumping constant hurdles (many of which we have already lived through), then having a baby just as this country will be peaking with COVID-19 and traveling back with her, is literally kicking it off with an Ironman Triathlon.”

Zee concluded the post by raving over his unborn child, writing, “We know she will be healthy and strong and full of character and compassion and even writing this post is making us emotional right now.”

Image zoom Joe Zee and Rob Younker Stefanie Keenan/ Getty

“We know that she will read this one day and know that this is what made her be the strong woman that she will become. There are no accidents. Her coming into this world at this time — wherever we may be as a country — will be nothing short of magic.”

Zee married Youngers in October 2018 at the upscale farm-to-table restaraunt, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, in Tarrytown, New York.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Michelle Williams, Ciara, Katy Perry and 66 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The pair, who got engaged in 2015, said “I do” in front of 130 guests, including actress Julianne Moore and her family, celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant and Ariana Rockefeller.

“It was really a magical day,” Zee told PEOPLE. “My favorite part of the whole day was to look out and see every single person that we wanted to come, sitting there in one room at the same time. I feel really blessed that everybody we wanted to come, came.”