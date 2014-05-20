Joe Nichols Welcomes Daughter Georgia Blue

The country singer and wife Heather welcomed daughter Georgia on Tuesday, May 20 in Texas, he announced via Twitter.

Joe Nichols is definitely saying “Yeah” — his newest baby girl has arrived safely!

The country singer, 37, and wife Heather welcomed daughter Georgia Blue on Tuesday, May 20 in Texas, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s official! At 8:06 a.m. we were blessed with our brand new baby girl, Georgia Nichols,” he announced via Twitter. “At 7 lbs., 4 oz., [she] and mom are doing great.”

She measures 19.5 inches long and has brown eyes and brown hair, the rep tells PEOPLE, sharing a few photos from the couple.

The new addition joins big sister Dylan, 2, as well as Ashelyn, Joe’s 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.



Although the singer is currently on tour supporting his album Crickets, which spawned the hits “Sunny and 75” and “Yeah,” Joe tells PEOPLE he wouldn’t miss his child’s arrival for the world.

“We have blocked time off from the tour on either side of the due date,” he says. “I wouldn’t miss that for anything.”

The ability to have another child is especially poignant for the couple, who have been married since 2007, because Heather has difficulty carrying a baby to term. Suffering from an auto-immune condition which led to five miscarriages before fertility treatments and a number of specialists helped her to successfully deliver Dylan, “it was like my body was allergic to babies,” she says.

“Every time I would get pregnant, I would immediately start fighting the pregnancy,” Heather explains. “My body would treat the baby as if it was a cold or a virus.”

Adds Joe, “it’s a second miracle. Heather had to go through all that again — the appointments and treatments … We are incredibly fortunate to have Dylan, and now we are thankful and so happy Dylan will have a little sister to grow up with.”

