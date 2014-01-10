"Joe, Heather and Dylan are very excited to be welcoming a new baby by summer," his rep tells PEOPLE.

Third Child on the Way for Joe Nichols

What a day for Joe Nichols — “Sunny and 75” was certified gold and he’s going to be a dad again!

There’s another baby on the way for the country crooner and his wife Heather, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. In addition to the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Dylan River, Nichols is also dad to Ashelyn, 15.

Nichols, 37, announced the news Thursday on Twitter.

“Aaaaaaand we’re pregnant again! Another baby Nichols on the way in 2014!” he wrote.



This is especially happy news as the couple, who have been married since 2007, has been open about their difficulty carrying a baby to term. Heather suffers from an auto-immune condition which led to five miscarriages before fertility treatments and a number of specialists helped her to successfully deliver Dylan.

“It’s like my body was allergic to babies, really,” she explains. “Every time I would get pregnant, I would immediately start fighting the pregnancy. My body would treat the baby as if it was a cold or a virus.”

The Nichols’ happily celebrated their daughter’s first birthday in April.

“People say you don’t know what it’s like to be a parent until you are one,” Nichols told PEOPLE Country last fall. “And that’s true — you can’t fully grasp true love until you have children. There’s a feeling of watching your heart and your soul outside your body, outside of you.”

