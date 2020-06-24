After a year of newlywed bliss, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will soon be parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are 'Busy Preparing' for Baby amid the Pandemic: Source

One year after tying the knot, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are gearing up to welcome their first child together.

For months, the characteristically private Game of Thrones actress, 24, has kept her baby bump tightly under wraps. But now, "she's showing a lot and looks amazing," says a source.

Over the holidays, Turner — who showed off her growing belly in a crop top and leggings on June 17 — and Jonas, 30, purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

"They were hoping to expand their family," says another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been keeping distance from family and friends.

While they stepped out to show their support at a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month, "they're being cautious because of Sophie's pregnancy," says the source.

Settled in their new home, the stars are busy finalizing the details of their baby's nursery. "They are definitely preparing for the baby," says the source. "She and Joe are both very happy."

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Jonas opened up about laying low over the last few months. "We're having a good time," the singer said about their slower pace of life. "We got married last year, so we're still enjoying that time."

The new member of the Jonas family will join Joe's 32-year-old brother Kevin's two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 3½, and Alena Rose, 6, whom he shares with wife Danielle.

Younger brother Nick, 27, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have spoken previously about their plans to start a family, saying they aren't in any rush to have children.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," Chopra told Vogue India in September, adding, "For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."