Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020

Sophie Turner Says Expecting Second Baby with Joe Jonas Is 'the Best Blessing Ever'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking forward to meeting baby No. 2!

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published on Tuesday.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Turner cradled her belly on the carpet at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, as she posed with her husband of three years. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Since welcoming her first child, the new mom has shared a number of throwback photos taken during her pregnancy.

Asked by a fan to share a photo of "something she missed" back in December 2020, the actress posted a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in front of a bathroom mirror.

"My belly," she captioned the snapshot.

Turner also debuted a new addition to her growing tattoo collection in honor of Willa. Posting to her Instagram Story in November 2020, the actress casually debuted the new body art baring her daughter's first initial in a selfie.

As she struck a pose, a small "W" could be seen inked underneath her tattoo of the letter "J," which many fans believe she previously got as an homage to her husband.

The exciting baby news comes shortly after it was announced that Joe's brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed," the singer wrote about the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.