The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, earlier this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Wear Pink Crowns While Celebrating First Christmas as Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are celebrating their first Christmas as parents!

On Friday, the 31-year-old musician and his actress wife, 24, marked their first time celebrating the December holiday in their new roles as Dad and Mom to their infant daughter Willa, 5 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In honor of the milestone moment, Jonas shared a sweet photo of the couple cuddling up together in front of the tree. In the sweet shot, they both wore matching black tops as well as a pair of festive pink paper crowns.

The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year on July 22. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner | Credit: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas | Credit: Joe Jonas/instagram

Turner and Jonas first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The pair exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. In a larger ceremony almost two months later, the husband and wife said "I do" again in France.

The latest addition to the Jonas family joins the "Cake by the Ocean" crooner's older brother Kevin Jonas' two daughters — Valentina Angelina, 4, and Alena Rose, 6, — whom he shares with wife Danielle Jonas.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Says Joe Jonas' Daughter Is 'the Best,' Shares Quarantine Highlights with Priyanka Chopra

In November, Turner also debuted a new addition to her growing tattoo collection in honor of her infant daughter. Posting to her Instagram Story, the Games of Thrones star casually debuted the new body art baring her daughter's first initial in a selfie.

In the shot, Turner wore several gold necklaces and a black T-shirt that read "Get Your Emotions In Motion."