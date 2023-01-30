Joe Jonas Sends Message to Daughters at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony: 'Daddy Loves You'

Joe Jonas made sure to shout out his family as he celebrated a special milestone in his career.

On Monday, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honored with a Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by loved ones and fans.

Wife Sophie Turner looked proud of her husband, who shouted out the Game of Thrones alum and their two children during his speech at the ceremony.

As he thanked different figures from his career, he also sent a sweet message to his 6-month-old baby girl and daughter Willa, 2, saying, "To my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back."

Amy Sussman/Getty

Last month, the Dark Phoenix actress, 26, shared photos from her pregnancy with her second baby in an Instagram carousel reflecting on the end of 2022.

In the first picture, Jonas, 33, held Turner's baby bump as she wore a bodycon gray dress that hugged her stomach. A second shot showed Turner admiring her bare bump from below as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Turner also shared a picture from a hospital bed where she gave the camera a thumbs up as she sat up in a hospital gown and wore her hair in pigtails with a headband.

"What a year friends," she captioned the gallery.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple welcomed their second baby together in July, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps said.

The actress confirmed that she and her husband were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

The actress also cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband of three years. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with white-gold-and-diamond earrings from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.