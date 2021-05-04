Joe Jonas Calls Daughter Willa 'Gorgeous' as He Says Time at Home with Her Has Been 'Amazing'

Joe Jonas is soaking up his time with his baby girl.

On Tuesday, the "Sucker" singer, 31, appeared on CBS This Morning where he opened up about life as a new dad to 9-month-old daughter Willa, whom he shares with wife Sophie Turner.

Asked about the extra time at home with his wife and little girl, Jonas says it's been "amazing."

"It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back," the musician shares. "I'm so thankful and grateful."

As for what he's learned while parenting his "gorgeous" daughter, the singer discussed the importance of naps.

"Naps are nice. All around," he shares.

While Jonas and Turner seldom discuss their little girl in public, the Game of Thrones star recently raved about her daughter while celebrating the U.K.'s Mother's Day in March.

"Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," wrote Turner on her Instagram Story, adding, "Its my favourite job I've ever had."

That was Turner's first Mother's Day as a new mom. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep for the star said in a statement to PEOPLE back in July.

The couple first wed in an intimate, secret ceremony in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. In a larger ceremony nearly two months later, they said "I do" again in France.