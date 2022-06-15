Along with his brothers Kevin and Nick, the DNCE frontman tops PEOPLE's list of 100 Reasons to Love America

Joe Jonas on Expecting Baby No. 2 with Sophie Turner: 'It's Such an Amazing Part of Life'

Joe Jonas is ready for baby No. 2!

"You really don't know what to expect. I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited," the singer — who covers the latest issue of PEOPLE with his brothers Nick and Kevin — says about his growing family. "It's such an amazing part of life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last month, Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, confirmed the couple were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK. (Their daughter, Willa, turns 2 next month.)

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," the actress, 26, told the outlet. "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Jonas Brothers Rollout Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Echoes Joe, who recently moved to Miami with Turner: "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like. [We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

In the last decade, Joe, 32, has watched big brother Kevin, 34, welcome two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, and be a present father while juggling the demands of the industry.

Jonas Brothers Rollout Joe Jonas | Credit: Ben Watts

"It's beautiful to see Kevin as a dad many more years than us and to see how he's done it," says Joe, whose younger brother, Nick, 29, welcomed a daughter, Malti, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in January. "It's really amazing. He's always prioritized getting home as soon as he could."

While all three brothers are busier than ever — aside from recording new music, Nick is a judge on NBC's Dancing with Myself, Kevin is co-hosting ABC's Claim to Fame with their youngest brother Frankie, 21, and Joe will be promoting the Korean War epic Devotion this fall — they now have a balance they've craved since they were teens starring on the Disney Channel.

Jonas Brothers Rollout Credit: Ben Watts

"This time in our life and our career now, I think we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often," says Joe. "We've been back for a couple years now and we have a fan base that's continuing to grow. We don't feel the pressure to go, go, go constantly, like we once did, but it's also the most exciting time in our careers because it's on our terms and we have a lot of fun projects."

That fun includes his second band DNCE, who recently released the infectious track "Move," their first official single in four years.

"I was filming a movie in Savannah, and when I was there I started recording via Zoom with a bunch of different writers and producers in L.A., like Ryan Tedder, Jason Evigan, Mike Elizondo," he says. "We recorded probably 20 songs and now we've got it narrowed down to four or five that we're really excited to release. We're just putting them out there for the fans that have stuck around all these years."

Photographs by Ben Watts. Groomer: Marissa Machado/Tom Ford/Art Department; (Nick) Stylist: Avo Yermagyan/Forward Artists; (Joe) Stylist: Sydney Lopez; (Kevin) Stylist: Sam Spector; Local Production & Locations: Gayle Kotula/Lift Productions