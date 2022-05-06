Sophie Turner confirmed in conversation with ELLE UK this week that she and her husband are expecting their second child

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Step Out For Date Night in New York City

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying New York City this spring!

The stars were seen strolling to dinner in the Big Apple side by side on Thursday night. The Game of Thrones actress, 26, stepped out in a tight brown dress that showed off her growing baby bump, completing the look with a brown jacket and fuzzy flip flops. The DNCE frontman, 32, matched the casual vibe in a green cardigan with peace signs paired with dark jeans and loafers, plus a beanie and glasses.

The outing follows the couple's attendance at the Met Gala on Monday, where they both wore Louis Vuitton. There, Turner cradled her belly on the carpet and officially confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their second child in an interview published the next day with Elle UK.

"It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner told the publication. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

In conversation with ELLE, the actress revealed that she hopes she and Jonas will eventually return to her native of England to raise their children.

"I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything," she explained. "I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

Making her case, Turner continued, "And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have."

Adding that her home country "would ideally be the final destination" her growing family, the star said that her musician husband isn't 100 percent on board just yet.