Joe Biden Invokes Defense Production Act amid Baby Formula Shortage: 'One of My Top Priorities'

President Joe Biden is taking action amid the nationwide baby formula shortage.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that he is "invoking" the Defense Production Act in an effort to improve formula production in the U.S.

"I know parents all across the country are worried about finding enough infant formula to feed their babies. As a parent and as a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is," Biden said as he addressed the shortage in a video shared on the President's official Twitter page.

He continued, "I want to provide a few updates on our work to get more formula into the United States and onto store shelves so it's available to you. I'm invoking what they call the Defense Product Act to ensure that manufacturers have the necessary ingredients to make safe, healthy infant formula here at home."

"The Defense Production Act gives the government the ability to require suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," Biden explained.

Also in his message, he rolled out Operation Fly Formula, which will "speed up the import of infant formula" to provide local stores with more of the much-needed product.

Continued Biden, "I've directed the Department of Health and Human Services to send aircraft planes overseas to pick up infant formula that meets U.S. standards, so we can get it on the store shelves faster. And I've directed my team to do everything possible to ensure there's enough safe baby formula and that it's quickly reaching families that need it the most."

He concluded that increasing the amount of available formula "is one of my top priorities."

The nationwide baby formula shortage is worsening each day with new data by Datasembly showing the national out-of-stock rate hit a high of 43 percent for the first week of May. While the shortages of some formulas first emerged late last year, amid the pandemic, they've worsened in recent months due to challenges with the supply chain, product recalls by some American manufacturers and inflation.

In a PSA Tuesday, First Lady Jill Biden, 70, shared a message for parents amid the shortage.

Dr. Biden said that she recognizes the frustrations of American parents — and that the Biden administration is "working around the clock to get you what you need."

"Becoming a mom or dad means falling in love deeper than you ever thought possible," said Dr. Biden, who appears in the PSA alongside Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "And in those first few months of sleepless nights, of endless diapers and dirty dishes…and worrying about every little danger, your love can feel like the only thing that keeps you going."

She added: "I want you to know that you're doing an incredible job — even if you don't always feel that way. And I know you are worried about how you are going to feed your baby. The President sees you, he hears you, and his team is working around the clock to get you what you need."