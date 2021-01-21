Biden's Grandkids Joined at White House After Inauguration — and Baby Beau Danced with President

President Joe Biden held his grandson Beau while dancing along to Demi Lovato's performance of "Lovely Day"

President Joe Biden celebrated his inauguration by snuggling up with his 8½-month-old grandson.

After the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, the 46th president of the United States watched the Tom Hanks-hosted TV special featuring musical performances, with his grandchildren and wife Dr. Jill Biden at his side. During Demi Lovato's performance of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," Biden, 78, could be seen holding his baby grandson while gently dancing along.

The moment came hours after Biden took the oath of office with his large family watching beside him at the U.S. Capitol. In an inaugural address blending hope and certainty in democracy Biden declared: "This is America's day. This is democracy's day."

"Let's start afresh — all of us," Biden said, repeatedly urging unity as he has since first launching his presidential campaign in 2019. "Stop the shouting and lower the temperature. Without unity, there is no peace. Only bitterness and fury."

The multiple generations of his family observed a fireworks display Wednesday night to cap off the Inauguration Day festivities, standing on the Truman Balcony to watch the captivating display of fireworks over the White House and the National Mall.

In photos taken of Biden in the Oval Office after his inauguration, several family pictures can be seen arranged behind the Resolute Desk, including a 2009 shot of his late son Beau. Another photo of Biden with the incoming first lady sat next to it.

On Tuesday, a day before the inauguration, Biden gave an emotional departure speech at the National Guard Reserve Center in Delaware named for his late son. "I only have one regret, he's not here," Biden said of Beau, "because we should be introducing him as president."

In January 2020, he said during a segment on MSNBC's Morning Joe that "Beau should be the one running for president, not me."