The Doctor Who star and husband Christian Contreras already share a 6-year-old daughter together

Jodie Whittaker Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby — See Her Bump!

Jodie Whittaker is going to be a mom again.

The Doctor Who star, 39, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Christian Contreras, PEOPLE can confirm.

The actress, who became the first woman to play the titular role in Doctor Who, debuted her baby bump at Tuesday night's Brit Awards in London.

Whittaker, who is also mom to a 6-year-old daughter with Contreras, cradled her bump while she walked the carpet in a billowing orange and white mini dress created to "incorporate her pregnancy," according to designer Carli Pearson from Cimone.

The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"The beautiful #jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for #thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc -the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self," reads an Instagram post from the designer.

"We've worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces… for this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful - and this is the result!"