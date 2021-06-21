Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Throwback Topless Pregnancy Photo with Joshua Jackson on Father's Day

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, in April 2020

On Sunday, the actress. 34, paid tribute to her husband on the special occasion with a heartfelt message alongside a throwback photo from her pregnancy.

Turner-Smith, who welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with Jackson in April 2020, shared an intimate photo of Jackson, 43, resting his head on his wife's bare baby bump while the actress covers her breast.

"My darling @vancityjax, it is apparent, by the effortlessness and fearlessness with which you father our child, that this is your destiny. your birthright. your joy," Turner-Smith begins the caption. "I thank god every day that you hold the both of us in your strong, capable hands. you are loved. you are adored. you are the best father and husband and friend."

"Thank you for waiting for us. happy father's day to you 🌹," she concludes.

Last month, the mother of one revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK that her experience filming the action movie Tom Clancy's Without Remorse while pregnant took a toll on her mental health.

Turner-Smith, who was in her second trimester while shooting the film alongside costar Michael B. Jordan, said it was "super challenging" to train for the "extremely physical role" while "full on" in her pregnancy.

The star explained that she had to be very active as her character Lt. Commander Karen Greer, a Navy SEAL, which made it difficult for her to feel any movement from her unborn daughter.

"Because of how active I was doing an action film, I didn't feel any movement until I was about 22 weeks [pregnant] so I spent a lot of time during my pregnancy really scared," the actress said.

Turner-Smith said that she and her husband, who was with her for most of the time while shooting the film, rented an ultrasound machine so she could "look at the baby almost every night."

"I needed to look at her to know everything was okay," she shared.

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, the star said that "being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself."