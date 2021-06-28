Jodie Turner-Smith gave fans a glimpse inside her daughter's nursery as her time in New York has "come to a close"

Jodie Turner-Smith Shows Off Daughter's New York Nursery Before Donating Pieces to Family in Need

Jodie Turner-Smith is feeling grateful to have had such a "beautiful" nursery for her baby girl.

On Monday, the actress, 34, shared photos of her daughter's New York nursery as the mom of one says her time in the city has "come to a close."

Turner-Smith, who welcomed her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020, says that she was able to donate all the nursery pieces from Evolur Baby to a "family in need."

"I have so many people to thank for helping us make our nyc home - but no one am i more grateful to than @evolurbaby for blessing us with an entire nursery! moving around with a baby is a challenge, and having real furniture that is both beautiful and luxe was such a blessing!" the Queen & Slim star writes.

"I'm obsessed with this art deco style crib and dresser and of course a rocking chair is beyond essential! and honestly, the BEST part of all of this is that I got to gift all of this to a family in need through @nycmammasgiveback!!!!" Turner-Smith adds. "This nursery is truly the gift that keeps on giving. 🖤🖤🖤"

The nursery features a matching crib and dresser set, soft rocking chair and ottoman, tons of stuffed animals and a bookshelf designed to look like a truck.

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith paid tribute to her husband on Father's Day with a heartfelt message alongside a throwback photo from her pregnancy.

Turner-Smith shared an intimate photo of Jackson, 43, resting his head on his wife's bare baby bump while the actress covers her breast.

"My darling @vancityjax, it is apparent, by the effortlessness and fearlessness with which you father our child, that this is your destiny. your birthright. your joy," Turner-Smith began the caption. "I thank god every day that you hold the both of us in your strong, capable hands. you are loved. you are adored. you are the best father and husband and friend."

"Thank you for waiting for us. happy father's day to you 🌹," she concluded.

Last month, the mother of one revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK that her experience filming the action movie Tom Clancy's Without Remorse while pregnant took a toll on her mental health.

Turner-Smith, who was in her second trimester while shooting the film alongside costar Michael B. Jordan, said it was "super challenging" to train for the "extremely physical role" while "full on" in her pregnancy.

The star explained that she had to be very active as her character Lt. Commander Karen Greer, a Navy SEAL, which made it difficult for her to feel any movement from her unborn daughter.

"Because of how active I was doing an action film, I didn't feel any movement until I was about 22 weeks [pregnant] so I spent a lot of time during my pregnancy really scared," the actress said.

Turner-Smith said that she and her husband, who was with her for most of the time while shooting the film, rented an ultrasound machine so she could "look at the baby almost every night."