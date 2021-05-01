Jodie Turner-Smith Says Training for Without Remorse While Pregnant 'Had Unique Challenges'

Jodie Turner Smith filmed her latest film project, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, while pregnant with her first child — a task that was no easy feat.

The Queen and Slim actress, 34, was in her second trimester while shooting the film alongside costar Michael B. Jordan, before welcoming her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020.

In a recent interview with Variety, she opened up about the difficulty of having to film the underwater scenes for the film, in which she plays Lt. Commander Karen Greer, a Navy SEAL and Clark's (Jordan) former team member. The new movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video Friday.

"I don't know if you know this, but when you are pregnant, it's very hard to hold your breath," Turner-Smith told the outlet. "So, I had unique challenges that my co-stars didn't have."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the star shared that "being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself."

"I learned so much about myself," she said. "There were definitely times where I was like, 'Well, I really think maybe I'm in over my head here.' I just really got down to business and pushed through. I'm so excited to share that eventually with my daughter, like, 'I was pregnant with you when I did that.'"

Now that she's in the process of raising her daughter with Jackson, whom she wed in 2019, the British actress and model said she carries herself differently in the world. "My child is watching," she explained.

"I have to, in my ways, show her how to be a person that loves themself," Turner-Smith continued. "Loving yourself means having boundaries, means standing up for yourself, means standing up for what's right in the world. We're seeing so many things happen in the world that are not right."