Jodie Turner-Smith Says Being Pregnant Made Her 'Advocate Even Harder' for Herself

Jodie Turner-Smith's motherhood journey changed her in ways she couldn't have even anticipated.

The actress, 34, who's a mom to a daughter she welcomed with husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that "being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself."

"You see the ways in which you're discriminated against as a pregnant person in the workforce. I mean, even in our business, people treat you different. That was interesting."

Turner-Smith, who broke onto the Hollywood scene as one of the titular stars of 2019's Queen & Slim, next takes on her first major action role in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. The actress was in her second trimester while shooting the film alongside costar (and PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive) Michael B. Jordan.

"I learned so much about myself," she says, looking back at the experience. "There were definitely times where I was like, 'Well, I really think maybe I'm in over my head here.' I just really got down to business and pushed through. I'm so excited to share that eventually with my daughter, like, 'I was pregnant with you when I did that.' "

Now that she's in the process of raising her daughter with Jackson, whom she wed in 2019 after first being linked in 2018, the British actress and model says she carries herself differently in the world. "My child is watching," she explains.

"I have to, in my ways, show her how to be a person that loves themself. Loving yourself means having boundaries, means standing up for yourself, means standing up for what's right in the world. We're seeing so many things happen in the world that are not right."

As for how being a mother will inform her career choices going forward, Turner-Smith says she's now eager to "do some animated films and children's films."

"I never thought that was a genre that I would be so thirsty to get into, but I am."