Jodie Turner-Smith 'Really Scared' During Pregnancy as She Didn't Feel Movement Until 22 Weeks

Jodie Turner-Smith is revealing new details about her pregnancy and why she felt "scared" during the majority of the experience.

The actress, 34, who welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020, told Cosmopolitan UK that her experience filming the action movie Tom Clancy's Without Remorse while pregnant took a toll on her mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Turner-Smith, who was in her second trimester while shooting the film alongside costar Michael B. Jordan, said it was "super challenging" to train for the "extremely physical role" while "full on" in her pregnancy.

The star explained that she had to be very active as her character Lt. Commander Karen Greer, a Navy SEAL, which made it difficult for her to feel any movement from her unborn daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

oshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Joshua Jackson (L) and Jodie Turner-Smith | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

"Because of how active I was doing an action film, I didn't feel any movement until I was about 22 weeks [pregnant] so I spent a lot of time during my pregnancy really scared," the actress said.

Turner-Smith said that she and her husband, who was with her for most of the time while shooting the film, rented an ultrasound machine so she could "look at the baby almost every night."

"I needed to look at her to know everything was okay," she shared.

Turner-Smith shared similar sentiments about the challenges of the film in a recent interview with Variety.

"I don't know if you know this, but when you are pregnant, it's very hard to hold your breath," Turner-Smith told the outlet about filming her underwater scenes. "So, I had unique challenges that my costars didn't have."

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, the star said that "being a pregnant person taught me to advocate even harder for myself."

"I learned so much about myself," she share. "There were definitely times where I was like, 'Well, I really think maybe I'm in over my head here.' I just really got down to business and pushed through. I'm so excited to share that eventually with my daughter, like, 'I was pregnant with you when I did that.' "