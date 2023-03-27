Jodie Turner-Smith Says Raising a Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her 'Heal' Feelings Around Colorism

"She is going to have a completely different experience in the world than I did," Turner-Smith tells Elle UK of her toddler daughter with husband Joshua Jackson

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 27, 2023 01:17 PM
Photo: ELLE UK/Petros

Jodie Turner-Smith is talking about what it's like raising a biracial daughter.

In an interview with ELLE UK, the Queen & Slim actress, 36, explains how daughter Janie — whom she shares with husband Joshua Jackson — will have a "completely different experience" than either of her parents as she is both Black and white.

"She is going to have a completely different experience in the world than I did, because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl," Turner-Smith tells the outlet of her daughter, who turns 3 next month.

"It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

ELLE UK/Petros

When Turner-Smith fell in love with the Dr. Death actor, 44, her feelings shifted.

"To decide not to have a child with somebody you love, just because they're white, was insane to me. But, at the same time, I did have this mini pause, where I was like, 'She's going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I'd always felt a little bit tormented by,' " Turner-Smith acknowledges.

"Now that I've got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it's the universe teaching me lessons," she continues. "I've been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Speaking with Bustle in December, Turner-Smith praised her husband for his support of her as a working mom, saying he "has always tried to maintain that I would always have all the support that I needed so that I could do both."

In addition, the couple has the support of Turner-Smith's mom — who lives with the family — and at times, a nanny.

"Right now my daughter still comes with me most of the time, except when I go on trips that are under a week. That has been working for us so far," she explained at the time. "Obviously it's challenging because I don't want to create a space in which my husband can't see her when he's working."

