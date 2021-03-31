Jodie Turner-Smith, who shares her baby girl with husband Joshua Jackson, says she "can't wait" to share maternity photos with her daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Had 'Most Unforgettable Accessory' on Fashion Journey While Pregnant

Jodie Turner-Smith can't wait to share her maternity pics with her daughter one day.

The Queen & Slim actress, 34, shares her baby girl, who turns 1 in April, with husband Joshua Jackson and, as she tells MATCHESFASHION in a new interview in their "Curated By" series that she was glad to have her baby with her throughout her pregnancy fashion moments.

"I love gowns because you always feel like a f---ing princess, whatever a princess wears in your head," Turner-Smith says, harkening back to the yellow Gucci gown with a halter neckline that she wore to the BAFTA Awards in February 2020.

"But I had the most unforgettable accessory with that [yellow] gown: I love that my baby has been with me on my fashion journey," she continues. "Every bit of press, every cover, I was pregnant. I can't wait to share that with her when she's older."

Something else Turner-Smith would like to share with her child? Animated movies starring Mom!

"I really want to do animated films and voice work," she says. "That's at the top of my list. There is so much more child-centered entertainment and I'm just like, 'Hi. Hire me to be a voice actor please!' I want to make some stuff for my baby."

After the BAFTAs night out with Jackson, 42, Turner-Smith shared images of herself at the event on Instagram, writing at the time, "I've never felt more beautiful, i will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now."