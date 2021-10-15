"I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for," Jodie-Turner Smith tells PEOPLE

Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Joshua Jackson as an 'Amazing Husband and Dad': 'It's Everything'

Jodie Turner-Smith is loving being a parent alongside her husband Joshua Jackson.

The 35-year-old actress welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Joshua Jackson back in April 2020, and at An Evening with COS event on Thursday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, the star praises Jackson on his new role as a father.

"It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad," Turner-Smith tells PEOPLE of Jackson, 43.

The Queen & Slim star also opened up about experiencing mom guilt and being a first-time parent.

"I love being a parent," she says. "It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."

Jodie Turner-Smith attends An Evening with COS Hosted by Jodie Turner-Smith at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on October 14, 2021 Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

As for experiencing mom guilt while being apart from her baby girl, she says, "Of course, you always do. It's one of those things where you have to think that being a fulfilled and happy person makes you a better parent."

"Plus," Turner-Smith, jokes, "she doesn't miss us. She's with Grandma! She's having a blast and probably already asleep."

Turner-Smith additionally shared how her journey as a new mom differs from her own mother's time raising her.

Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith at the Cannes Film Festival | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

"I love being a parent. ... I'm very fortunate to have a lot of access and opportunity and support that allows me to do it and not make it as stressful as it can be," she says. "But as you know, I think about how my mother did it, and she did not have nearly as much support as I do. I just told her the other day, I was like, 'I'm not built like you! I don't know how you did it.' I'm not built that way."