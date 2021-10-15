Jodie Turner-Smith Praises Joshua Jackson as an 'Amazing Husband and Dad': 'It's Everything'
"I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for," Jodie-Turner Smith tells PEOPLE
Jodie Turner-Smith is loving being a parent alongside her husband Joshua Jackson.
The 35-year-old actress welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Joshua Jackson back in April 2020, and at An Evening with COS event on Thursday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, the star praises Jackson on his new role as a father.
"It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad," Turner-Smith tells PEOPLE of Jackson, 43.
The Queen & Slim star also opened up about experiencing mom guilt and being a first-time parent.
"I love being a parent," she says. "It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Throwback Topless Pregnancy Photo with Joshua Jackson on Father's Day
As for experiencing mom guilt while being apart from her baby girl, she says, "Of course, you always do. It's one of those things where you have to think that being a fulfilled and happy person makes you a better parent."
"Plus," Turner-Smith, jokes, "she doesn't miss us. She's with Grandma! She's having a blast and probably already asleep."
Turner-Smith additionally shared how her journey as a new mom differs from her own mother's time raising her.
"I love being a parent. ... I'm very fortunate to have a lot of access and opportunity and support that allows me to do it and not make it as stressful as it can be," she says. "But as you know, I think about how my mother did it, and she did not have nearly as much support as I do. I just told her the other day, I was like, 'I'm not built like you! I don't know how you did it.' I'm not built that way."
"It's a lot taking [care] of someone else," the star adds. "But I think it's beautiful to take care of someone or something else because it really helps us be better human beings. Whether you have a dog or a fish or a baby, I think just the consciousness of looking after somebody and not just being so self-centered and self-oriented is really helpful for our world view."
- Hoda Kotb Worried If Fiancé Hadn't Been Open to Adoption It Would Have Been 'End of a Relationship'
- Welcome to Plathville: Olivia Asks Husband Ethan to Stay the Night Together amid Marriage Struggles
- WATCH: The Conjuring's Perron Family Returns to the Real House for a Live Halloween Event
- Elena Delle Donne, One of WNBA's 25 Game-Changing Players, Hopes to Increase Girls' Participation in Sports