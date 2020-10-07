Jodie Turner-Smith on Teaching 'Self-Assuredness' to Daughter Janie, 6 Months: 'It's Important'

"It’s important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that," says the new mom

Jodie Turner-Smith says her newly expanded family is the only thing that makes "sense" in tumultuous 2020.

Speaking with Vogue for the magazine's October issue, the Queen & Slim actress, 34, reflects on welcoming daughter Janie with husband Joshua Jackson in April, right in the middle of a global pandemic and a renewed focus on correcting racial injustices.

Turner-Smith said the time in self-isolation was helpful so she could fully focus on becoming a new mom.

"I had to learn how to breastfeed and how to be a mom — it really worked out for my baby," she said, adding that her mother lived with them for three months to lend a helping hand.

"It doesn't make sense that we still have to be screaming to the world that our lives matter. It doesn't make sense that Black people are being senselessly mowed down by the police," continued the actress. "It doesn't make sense, this country's response to the global pandemic. It doesn't make sense that so many people are unemployed, and the government is bailing out corporations."

"But what did make sense, inside of that," she said, "was the love of my family."

Turner-Smith also shared that she wants to pass down internal confidence to her daughter, who's now 6 months old. "That self-­assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life," explained the new mom. "It's important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that."

Elsewhere in her conversation with Vogue, Turner-Smith explained her newfound "beauty secret" that she discovered postpartum: her own breast milk as an ingredient in her skincare.

"Ever since I had my baby, my current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums," she said. "My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob. I think it's the lactic acid. I've just found that the milk has been revolutionary."

Last month, Jackson, 42, posted a sweet tribute to his wife in honor of her 34th birthday, thanking Turner-Smith for all of the positive ways she's impacted his life. PEOPLE confirmed last December that the couple had tied the knot.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife," The Affair actor wrote at the time. "Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world."