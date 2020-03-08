Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms She and Husband Joshua Jackson Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Image zoom Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Dave Benett/Getty

A baby girl is on the way for Jodie Turner-Smith!

On International Women’s Day Sunday, the pregnant Queen & Slim actress revealed to her Instagram followers that she and husband Joshua Jackson are expecting a daughter.

Turner-Smith shared the sex of her baby on her Instagram Story while she posting some footage of her little one “dancing” in her belly.

“Favourite moments with baby,” she captioned the first video, then adding, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

During parts of the videos, the actress’ stomach can be seen moving as her daughter kicks around inside.

Turner-Smith previously mentioned the sex of her baby during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in January, referring to the child as a “she” in the interview.

According to E! News, Turner-Smith — who showed off her baby bump below a black cropped top during her visit to the show alongside Margot Robbie, Jim Carrey and her Queen & Slim costar Daniel Kaluuya — let the news out while joking with Carrey, 58, and the host.

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey joked, to which Turner-Smith replied, “I think she’s bored,” seeming to convey the baby is a girl.

“There’s been no kicking,” she added after Norton, 56, and Carrey asked about the baby’s activity.

Turner-Smith recently gave Dawson’s Creek alum Jackson a special shout-out on Instagram in celebration of Valentine’s Day, calling him her “baby daddy.”

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them,” she captioned the Instagram post. “happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy.”

In her post, she shared a video of the soon-to-be dad rubbing her bare baby bump as they both smile down at it. She also shared a romantic snapshot of the couple kissing and a love poem written by Pablo Neruda.

The couple attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London last month, where Turner-Smith proudly showed off her baby bump in a stunning yellow gown and shared that she was excited to show her baby on the way some photos from the night one day.

“I’ve never felt more beautiful, I will never ever forget this moment, and I look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now 🥰,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.