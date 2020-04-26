Jodie Turner-Smith Jokes She's a 'Milk Factory' One Week After Giving Birth to Baby Girl

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith is embracing motherhood in full swing!

On Saturday, the new mom took a quick break from parenthood to share a selfie and update her fans on how she's doing one week after giving birth to her newborn.

"Mum = Milk factory till further notice," the Queen & Slim actress, 33, joked on her Instagram Story while wearing a black nursing bra. She also showed off a new necklace she received from Ariel Gordon Jewelry that reads "PARENT" in gold lettering.

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, welcomed their first child together last week. Reps for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively on April 21.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps told PEOPLE.

Two days later, the British actress revealed the news on her Twitter as well. "I’m a mother!" she excitedly wrote, later thanking her fans for the outpouring of well wishes and congratulations.

Shortly before announcing the birth of their daughter, Turner-Smith reflected on her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood, while showing off her baby bump and posing nude.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” she wrote on her Instagram recently. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith had tied the knot after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in August.

Image zoom Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Michael Kovac/Getty

The couple then revealed their pregnancy news when they stepped out together in Los Angeles in January, as the actress showed off her bump in a form-fitting dress.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, Turner-Smith announced they would be having a daughter.

“Favourite moments with baby,” the actress captioned an Instagram video that showed her stomach moving as her daughter kicked around inside.“Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

Jackson, who recently starred in Little Fires Everywhere, went on to share that he always had a hunch their child would be a girl. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped during a March interview with Access, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”