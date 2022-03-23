Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Feels 'So Lucky' to Have Her Mother in Her Daughter's Life
Jodie Turner-Smith is feeling grateful to have her own mother as a guiding light on her parenting journey.
In an interview for Another Magazine's spring/summer issue, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her daughter's close relationship with her own mother and why it's so meaningful for Turner-Smith to see.
"I never had a close relationship with my grandmas. So the fact that my daughter is really close with her grandma literally makes me cry every time I think about it," says Turner-Smith, who welcomed her little girl with husband Joshua Jackson back in April 2020.
"To me, the concept of someone being close to their grandma was like a movie and TV thing. It wasn't real life," she continues. "I'm just happy to create that world for my daughter. It really does take a village. And I have so many people helping me make it happen."
The Queen & Slim star says she not only feels "so lucky" to have her mom "be there for my daughter" but also "teach me how to be a mom."
"My mother is a really, really good mother. And now I have her teaching me how to mother my daughter," she adds.
Expressing her love for being a mom, Turner-Smith says it's "incredible to watch a person gain an understanding of the world and be beside them as they conceive of every single thing."
"It's like experiencing life again, because you are seeing them discover a tree, the ocean, a shark," she explains. "One of the best parts about parenting is that you get to learn everything again because you see the world anew through innocent, fresh eyes."
"It's humbling and beautiful and exciting – and it's really emotional," she adds.