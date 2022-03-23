"I never had a close relationship with my grandmas. So the fact that my daughter is really close with her grandma literally makes me cry every time I think about it," Jodie Turner-Smith says

Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Feels 'So Lucky' to Have Her Mother in Her Daughter's Life

Jodie Turner-Smith is feeling grateful to have her own mother as a guiding light on her parenting journey.

In an interview for Another Magazine's spring/summer issue, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her daughter's close relationship with her own mother and why it's so meaningful for Turner-Smith to see.

"I never had a close relationship with my grandmas. So the fact that my daughter is really close with her grandma literally makes me cry every time I think about it," says Turner-Smith, who welcomed her little girl with husband Joshua Jackson back in April 2020.

"To me, the concept of someone being close to their grandma was like a movie and TV thing. It wasn't real life," she continues. "I'm just happy to create that world for my daughter. It really does take a village. And I have so many people helping me make it happen."

The Queen & Slim star says she not only feels "so lucky" to have her mom "be there for my daughter" but also "teach me how to be a mom."

"My mother is a really, really good mother. And now I have her teaching me how to mother my daughter," she adds.

Expressing her love for being a mom, Turner-Smith says it's "incredible to watch a person gain an understanding of the world and be beside them as they conceive of every single thing."

"It's like experiencing life again, because you are seeing them discover a tree, the ocean, a shark," she explains. "One of the best parts about parenting is that you get to learn everything again because you see the world anew through innocent, fresh eyes."