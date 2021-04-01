Jodie Turner-Smith says she grows "more in awe" of her body every day after giving birth to her daughter in April 2020

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Body Changes After Giving Birth Are 'Evidence of My Biological Powers'

Jodie Turner-Smith is in awe of her body's strength.

The 34-year-old actress is mom to a daughter, whom she welcomed in April 2020 with husband Joshua Jackson. Speaking with MATCHESFASHION in a new Q&A for their "Curated By" series, Turner-Smith shares how she found a new appreciation for her body after giving birth to her first baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember feeling my womb for the first time after I gave birth, feeling the emptiness, and I just wept. Because it's just as beautiful, as it is bizarre, as it is completely f---ing normal and human," she says, adding, "My body has more curves now, more folds, more softness, and all of that is the evidence of my biological powers."

"I just kind of grow more in awe of that every day," the Queen & Slim star says.

In an August 2020 British Vogue essay on the "challenges and lessons" of pregnancy and birth, Turner-Smith revealed that she spent nearly four days in labor. She referred to the process of welcoming her baby into the world as "sacred" at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jodie Turner Smith Image zoom Credit: Frankie Mark

Opening up to ELLE in January, Turner-Smith discussed filming the upcoming action flick Tom Clancy's Without Remorse while in her second trimester. "The men think they're hard-core, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby. They just couldn't," she told the magazine with a laugh.

She also said giving birth reaffirmed to her that "patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they're not supremely powerful beings, because damn, it's some goddess-level s---."

Jodie Turner-Smith Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Turner-Smith then reflected on becoming a mom during the lockdown brought on by the pandemic. She acknowledged that parents dealing with at-home learning during quarantine have an added struggle too.