Jodie-Turner Smith Says She and Joshua Jackson Are '100% Going to Play' 'Mighty Ducks' for Their Daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith can't wait for Joshua Jackson to walk down memory lane with their daughter.

The British actress-model, 36, tells PEOPLE she's so psyched to watch one of her husband's first films with 2-year-old Janie, their first child together. Their daughter was born in 2020 just a few short months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had tied the knot in December 2019.

"We are 100% going to play Mighty Ducks for her. I can't wait," Smith tells PEOPLE while speaking alongside Jackson about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign. "Not yet though. I want her to be a little bit more older. There's more older kid themes in that."

"Also, we got to figure out how weird it's going to be for her to see her dad as a child," she adds laughing.

Everett; Noam Galai/Getty

Centered around a ragtag hockey team, the first The Mighty Ducks movie was released in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, along with Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Jackson and Elden Henson. The hockey flick spawned two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994) and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996) — and an animated series.

"The amount of times people come up to him and be like, Mighty Ducks changed my life or it's so important to me, so cute. It's the cutest thing," Smith marvels.

For his part, Jackson still remembers getting the call that he booked his role in The Mighty Ducks like it was yesterday.

"I remember I was at my high school fundraiser when I got the call for The Mighty Ducks and I knew exactly how important that was," he recalls. "And I was trying to patch a hole on my mom's roof in Vancouver when I got the call for Dawson's Creek, that was a pretty important call too."

Now, with their family in mind, Jackson and Smith say they're "choosing" to do more things together as a unit, like partnering to promote Motorola's iconic razr phone.

"It's something that we have our eye towards. It's a massive perk," says Smith.

Adds Jackson, "We have probably the most amazing collaboration you could ever possibly hope for in your life, which is being husband and wife and parents."