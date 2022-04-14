Jodie Sweetin Totally Twins with Daughter Zoie on Her 14th Birthday: 'A Perfect Day'

"Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can’t tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming," Sweetin wrote in a heartfelt caption on Instagram Wednesday

Jodie Sweetin is one proud mama!

The Fuller House star, 40, posed for a photo with her lookalike daughters Zoie Herpin – who turned 14 on Tuesday – and Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, while celebrating Zoie's special day.

"Yesterday was my first born baby's 14th birthday!!! I can't believe it. Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can't tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming. She is helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more," Sweetin wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption on Wednesday.

Continued Sweetin: "She got treats from her fabulous friends at school, the Pre-K class she helps with sang Happy Birthday to her (adorable!), my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo's favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate! A perfect day!"

Sweetin went on to quote author Gretchen Rubin, writing, "They say 'the days are long, but the years are short' when you're raising kids…"

Concluded the Netflix star: "Man, that hit me hard yesterday. It's almost high school time for her… here's to new adventures Zo. I'm ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!❤️❤️❤️🎂."

Sweetin shares Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin. The former couple split just seven months after welcoming Zoie in 2008, and finalized their divorced in April 2010.

The actress shares her younger daughter, Beatrix, with actor and compose Morty Coyle, whom she wed in 2012. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after a three-year separation.

Sweetin recently got engaged to Mescal Wasilewski, who popped the question in January ahead of her 40th birthday. The actress announced her engagement to the therapist with a series of photos on Instagram, starting out her caption by quoting the late Maya Angelou.

"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine," she wrote.