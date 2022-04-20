"He didn't talk to [his kids] like they were idiots — and he did the same with me," Jodie Sweetin said on Monday's Conversations with Olivia Jade episode

Jodie Sweetin on How Bob Saget Impacted Her Parenting Style: He Was 'Really Inclusive of His Kids'

Jodie Sweetin learned a lot of valuable life lessons from her TV dad and longtime friend Bob Saget — including ones about how to be a parent herself.

"I understood that, when I had kids, you can joke with them, you can have real conversations," said the actress, who played Stephanie Tanner, the middle daughter of Saget's Danny Tanner, on Full House (1987-1995) and Fuller House (2016-2020).

She also remembers the late Saget "being really inclusive of his kids": now-grown-up daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara.

"He didn't talk to them like they were idiots — and he did the same with me," said Sweetin, who is mom to daughters Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11. "He treated me with respect as a young person, and so did John [Stamos] and Dave [Coulier]."

JODIE SWEETIN, CANDACE CAMERON, BOB SAGET Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget on Full House (1987) | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sweetin also said that Saget, alongside costars Stamos, 58, and Coulier, 62, "brought a level of humor to my parenting that my kids are also inheriting" — something the actress joked with a laugh "is both good and bad."

"I learned a lot from them, and I continue to," she added.

Saget was found dead due to head trauma in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan, 9., just one day after performing a stand-up show outside of Jacksonville. He was 65.

Sweetin paid her respects to her late costar on social media the following day, beginning her lengthy tribute, "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was."

"One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you,' " she continued, in part. "Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more ... ' "

"I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was. I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude," Sweetin added, using her character's signature line.

Back in February, Sweetin appeared on Good Morning America, where she reflected on what Saget taught her about coping with loss.

"One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life," she said. "It's something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life."

Sweetin noted that her longtime costar — who was also known as the one-time host of America's Funniest Home Videos and for his stand-up comedy — "never stopped laughing."