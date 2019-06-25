Fuller House Star and Mom of Two Jodie Sweetin Is Set to Launch a Parenting Podcast

Image zoom Celia Behar (L) and Jodie Sweetin Celia Behar/Instagram

Jodie Sweetin is giving fellow moms a sneak peek into her own full house.

The Fuller House star, 37, is launching a new, weekly parenting podcast on July 10 that promises an unfiltered glimpse at the highs and lows of motherhood.

Never Thought I’d Say This will team Sweetin up with her best friend, therapist and life coach Celia Behar, as they talk teachable moments with the help of special guests.

Sweetin is mom to two daughters: Beatrix Carlin, 8½, with ex-husband Morty Coyle, and Zoie Laurelmae, 11, with ex-husband Cody Herpin. Behar also has two daughters of her own: Lulu, 7½, and 12-year-old Harper.

“Our podcast aims to normalize the real mom/parenting experience with listeners who might feel isolated, compartmentalized and like perhaps they are doing this whole parenting thing wrong,” the pair tell PEOPLE.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jodie Sweetin on the Challenges of Being a Child Star: “People Want to Know Both the Good and the Bad About You”

“In this digital age, where looking ‘perfect’ now seems to be an art form, we hope that by using our own personal experiences, embarrassing parent fails and close friendship, we can take the perfect out of parenting!” add Sweetin and Behar.

The podcast’s title, Never Thought I’d Say This, is pulled from the theme that will accompany each episode: a phrase the two friends never imagined they’d one day utter aloud.

The phrases range from the funny, like “Get your mouth off the toilet!” to the more serious, such as how to talk to kids about school shootings.

RELATED VIDEO: Jodie Sweetin Gives Hilarious Advice to Kids on Surviving the Entertainment Industry

Guests will include Sweetin’s Fuller House costar Andrea Barber, former Step by Step actress Christine Lakin (whom Sweetin has starred with on Hollywood Darlings), Dance Moms star Melissa Gisoni (mom to Maddie Ziegler) and photojournalist Lynsey Addario.

Listeners should also keep an ear out for recurring segments like “Craptastic Parenting Moments of the Week” and “Fail Mail,” where parents can send in funny slip-ups of their own.

“Jodie and Celia’s refreshingly raw and honest take on the ups and downs of parenting fulfills a void we identified in the podcast universe,” Jimmy Fox, president of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, says in a statement. “It’s the PG-13 parenting podcast all of us moms and dads need.”