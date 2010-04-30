Jodie Sweetin Is Pregnant

The actress is expecting her second child later this year

Jodie Sweetin is going to be a mom again.

The actress – who has a 2-year-old daughter, Zoie, with ex-husband Cody Herpin – is expecting a baby with her boyfriend of one year, Morty Coyle. She s due later this year.

“They re happy,” Sweetin s rep Stella Alex tells PEOPLE, adding that the actress, who has struggled with addiction, “is in a good place.”

Sweetin, 28, has certainly been Tweeting like a happy mom as of late: On April 16, she wrote, “I so enjoy my days of hanging around at home with [Zoie]. It s the best!”

Meanwhile, her ex Herpin has lashed out about the news, telling The National Enquirer that he s “disgusted” with his ex and questions her ability to maintain her sobriety.

Sweetin, says her rep, is “clean, clean, clean. She s looking forward to moving on with her life and she s just happy to be a mom.”

