Jodie Sweetin Says Her Daughters Resemble Her from Her 'Full House' Days: 'I See Steph Hiding There'

Jodie Sweetin has a Full House — of lookalikes!

While speaking to TODAY, Sweetin admitted that while she does see the resemblance to daughter Zoie, 15, it's younger daughter Beatrix, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Morty Coyle, that really looks like her former TV alter-ego Stephanie Tanner on Full House.

"[Beatrix's] hair has gotten darker all of the sudden and it looks a little bit less like that little Stephanie Tanner, but both of my girls have my smile and all that," Sweetin shared. "So I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude."

But Sweetin was quick to point out that she's careful to respect her daughters' individuality.

"People want to raise mini versions of themselves. I just try and remember, 'This is your own journey and I'm just here to help,'" she told TODAY. "I'm just here to allow them to figure out life on their own and be kind of the bumper rails for it."

Last month, the actress 41, shared photos on Instagram from a "fabulous girls evening" with daughter Zoie in celebration of Zoie's 15th birthday, on which friends and fans immediately noticed zeroed in on Zoie's resemblance to Sweetin's from her years spent on Full House.

Jodie Sweetin Instagram

"She's your twin," comedian and podcaster Molly McAleer wrote. "So beautiful. Happy birthday."

"Your daughter looks just like you," another commented.

"She is your twin! OMG!" another commenter echoed.

Though Beatrix and Zoie might resemble their mom from her Full House days, Sweetin — who reprised her role in the Netflix series Fuller House — told TODAY that her girls aren't impressed with their mom's TV past.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"They don't really care," Sweetin said "I mean they've watched it before, they used to come to tapings, but at the end of the day, it's mom. They're not really that impressed."

But that doesn't really matter, according to Sweetin. "We have fun together. They trust me. We have a really open relationship," she added. "I'm really grateful for that."

Sweetin credits their good relationship to keeping an "open line of dialogue" with her kids, explaining to TODAY that she tells her girls, "I have done a lot of stupid things throughout my life and don't ever think anything that you do or say is going to shock me or freak me out to the point that I won't be here for you."

"One thing I have always done with my girls is admitted that I'm not perfect and that I don't always have all the answers and that I'm just trying to do my best," Sweetin said. "Because I think it's important for kids to know that we're human too."