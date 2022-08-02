Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos

Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day.

The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings.

"They're so excited to stand up there with me," Sweetin told PEOPLE of her daughters ahead of the nuptials. "They're getting nails done and all this stuff and they just are so happy to see me happy and they love this little unit that we have. So, they've been very much a part of it."

Sweetin shared that the girls were also a part of the wedding planning and that Zoie found the Lili Bridals dress the actress ultimately chose. "Zoie was the one that picked it off the rack and it was the first one I tried on and it was stunning and gorgeous," the bride said.

The actress noted that her daughters were excited to give speeches at the event. "I asked them the other day if they would like to make some toasts, Bea immediately jumped on it and wrote something and Zoie's like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'll get to it,' because she's 14," Sweetin joked.

Sweetin also praised her now-husband for how he's formed a relationship with her daughters.

"He steps up and steps in for them all the time. The driving them back and forth, whether it's soccer games or these plays ... He really has jumped in and he listens to them and they laugh with him," Sweetin shared.

"And we have these lovely dinners. He'll make dinner at home and the four of us have dinner together and he's just been… I've watched him with the girls and he's just very calm and mellow and doesn't let him get away with s---."

Sweetin said that during the long-distance portion of their relationship — Sweetin and Wasilewski began dating long-distance in 2017 (he was in New York, she was in Los Angeles) before he moved to L.A. in 2020 — Wasilewski gave the girls space to get to know him.

"I just watched him allow the girls to dictate the terms of the relationship as far as he never forced, never made them want to hang out. It was like, 'I'm just going to be here. And I love your mom and I care about you guys and let's just develop this relationship,'" she said.

"And I think it made all the difference in the world because they never felt like it was somebody forcing something. They were like, 'Oh wait, we just actually really like having this person around.'"

The actress wed her boyfriend of five years in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu that also featured her Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share.