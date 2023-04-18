Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Zoie Is Mom's Mini-Me as She Celebrates 15th Birthday at Nobu

Jodie Sweetin threw a girls' night out for daughter Zoie's 15th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 18, 2023 09:33 AM
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
Jodie Sweetin and daughter Zoie. Photo: Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Jodie Sweetin is definitely winning some cool mom points with her teen.

On Sunday, the Full House alum, 41, shared photos on Instagram from a "fabulous girls evening" with daughter Zoie, whom she co-parents with ex Cody Herpin, and her friends in celebration of Zoie's 15th birthday.

Zoie and her friends looked to be having a blast in photos from the night, which the actress shared on Instagram, writing, "To cap off Zo's bday festivities, I told her I would take her and her friends out to @noburestaurants and I also took the ladies to pick out something at @aweinspired jewelry (and I may have gotten in on that too…)."

"A fabulous girls evening!" she continued. "(I can feel them rolling their eyes at this post already) 🤷‍♀️ Moms gonna mom."

Earlier in the week, the Fuller House actress — who is also mom to daughter Beatrix, 12, with ex-husband Morty Coyle — shared a heartfelt tribute to Zoie.

"15!!! How is my Zoie 15 today?! Zo, you have grown into such an INCREDIBLE young person, I am beyond proud of you," Sweetin wrote.

"Your heart, your hard work, your sense of humor… you are such a bright light in so many ways. I love our chats together, catching up on drama, haha.I'm so proud of you Zo… and I'm so happy to be your mom ❤️❤️❤️ Happy 15th Birthday!!! Love you to the moon and back!!"

Speaking with PEOPLE in November 2021, the actress opened up about how her daughters were being raised to set boundaries and respect those of others.

"My girls have good boundaries; they stand up for themselves and speak their minds," she said. "Particularly my older one, she has always been that kid that would say, 'I don't like that.' Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, 'Nope, I'm not doing this.' "

"I didn't get those skills until I was in my 30s. I'm just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, 'This is who I am, and this is what I like.' " Sweetin added. "My daughters have very firm boundaries, and they are so wonderfully expressive in who they are. I give them the freedom to be that."

