Joaquin Phoenix Hopes Son River Will Be Vegan but Won't 'Force' Anything: 'I'll Support Him'

Joaquin Phoenix will let his child make their own lifestyle choices.

The Oscar winner, 46, tells U.K. newspaper The Times that when it comes to passing down his vegan lifestyle to his son River, he'll let him make his own informed decisions. Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara welcomed their first baby last year, naming him after Phoenix's late brother who died in 1993.

"Well, certainly I would hope that [he is vegan], but I'm not going to impose my belief on my child. I don't think that's right," says the Joker actor. "I'm going to educate him about the reality. I'm not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald's have a Happy Meal because there's nothing f-----g happy about that meal. And I'm not going to tell him that it's okay to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say 'oink oink oink' and 'moo moo moo', and not tell him that that's what a hamburger is."

"So I'm not going to perpetuate the lie, but I'm also not going to force him to be vegan," adds Phoenix. "I'll support him. That's my plan."

Phoenix has previously raised awareness about climate change and animal abuse while encouraging fans to switch to vegan lifestyles. In an open letter as part of Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign last month, Mara, 36, opened up about life as a new mom while shedding light on mothers in the animal kingdom.

"As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world," wrote Mara.