Pregnant RHOM Alum Joanna Krupa Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Bikini During Beach Maternity Shoot

Joanna Krupa is a glowing mom-to-be!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum is expecting her first child with husband Douglas Nunes — and to celebrate their baby on the way, she documented her bump in a series of gorgeous maternity shots shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I always admired women that were pregnant, and to me it’s such a beautiful moment in a woman’s life. I wanted to make sure it’s captured,” Krupa, 40, tells PEOPLE.

In the photos, the mom-to-be poses in a bikini on the beach, cradling her bump, as the sun sets behind her.

“I saw some inspirational maternity photos online and really fell in love [with] and [was] inspired by the sunset moments,” she says. “I love all the photos, but my favorite are the sunset ones.”

Krupa adds, “Women are like superheroes. The fact our bodies are built to create a little human being is beyond amazing, and I want to embrace that and show that a pregnant woman can still be beautiful, sexy and full of confidence while creating this miracle.”

Since announcing that she was expecting in May, Krupa has given her Instagram followers an inside look at her pregnancy, posting snaps of her baby bump and sharing her pregnancy fitness routine.

“I feel blessed because my pregnancy overall has been easy until now, the last month,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s getting a little harder because I am more tired, but I won’t complain as I have heard some horror stories of women being sick for nine months. I guess I’m getting off easy compared to some, but I won’t hold my breath as I’m not due until Nov. 4, so anything can change.”

Krupa also says that she and Nunes are still working on a name for their little one. “I love Sophie Grace but my husband isn’t sold on it, so we are still trying to figure it out,” she says. “My husband is Irish and Portuguese and I’m Polish, so we are trying to find a double name that covers all.”

Though she admits she’s “super scared of labor,” the mom-to-be adds, “I know with my husband and my mom on my side, I will be fine. After all, millions of women [have given] birth so I think I will be fine, as I am a pretty tough cookie and it takes a lot to break me.”

Krupa revealed the exciting news about her first child on the way with Nunes — whom she married in Poland in August 2018 — in late May, posting a photo of her pregnancy test to Instagram.

“Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻,” she captioned her post.