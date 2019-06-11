Pregnant Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Shows Off Her 'Growing' Bare Baby Belly

Pregnancy is well underway for Joanna Krupa!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 40, couldn’t resist showing off her growing baby bump in a sweet new snapshot over the weekend.

Krupa posed for the selfie in a long-sleeved comfy-looking gray pajama set, tying the top right underneath the bust to put her bare belly on display and using a fun puppy and glasses filter for the photo.

“Belly growing ❤️👼🤰🏼🙏🏻,” the mom-to-be captioned her post.

Douglas Nunes and Joanna Krupa Joanna Krupa/Instagram

Krupa revealed the exciting news about her first child on the way with husband Douglas Nunes — who she married in Poland this past August — in late May, posting a photo of her pregnancy test to Instagram.

“Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻,” she captioned her post.

Since then, the former reality star has given her Instagram followers a few glimpses of her baby bump — and shared the logic behind her pregnancy fitness routine.

“A little workout never hurt even with a 🤰🏼 unless the doc advises otherwise. #motivation,” Krupa wrote days after sharing her big news, alongside a video of herself baring her bump on a treadmill.

Krupa’s first pregnancy comes nearly two years after she revealed she froze her eggs, telling Life & Style after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago in 2017, “I would be freaking out right now if I didn’t.”

And in December 2014, Krupa told PEOPLE that she chose to freeze her eggs as a precaution.

“One of my best friends had a tough time getting pregnant, and her situation had me really thinking about freezing my eggs,” she said.

“I don’t want to regret [not doing it] two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case for some reason I’m infertile,” Krupa added. “I would never forgive myself.”