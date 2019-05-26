Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa Expecting First Child with Husband Douglas Nunes

Joanna Krupa is pregnant!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 40, happily announced the baby news on Instagram Sunday along with a selfie of her pregnancy test.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little,” Krupa captioned her post.

The baby on the way will be her first child with husband Douglas Nunes, whom she married in August 2018 in Poland.

Many fans and followers congratulated the mom-to-be in the comments section, including Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and new mom Kenya Moore. “So happy for you,” she wrote.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira and 58 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Joyce Giraud also commented, writing, “My gorgeous Jo! I’m soo happy!! You guys will be wonderful parents and I can’t wait to meet the lil angel.”

Krupa’s first pregnancy comes nearly two years since she revealed she froze her eggs.

“Thank goodness I froze my eggs,” she told Life & Style after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago in 2017. “I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t.”

The reality star added, “You don’t want to wake up one day and be like, ‘My god, what was I thinking?’ I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.”

RELATED: Newly-Divorced Joanna Krupa Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘I Would Be Freaking Out Right Now if I Didn’t’

And in December 2014, Krupa told PEOPLE that she chose to freeze her eggs as a precaution.

“One of my best friends had a tough time getting pregnant, and her situation had me really thinking about freezing my eggs,” she said. “I don’t want to regret [not doing it] two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case for some reason I’m infertile. I would never forgive myself.”