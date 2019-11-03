Real Housewives of Miami Alum Joanna Krupa and Husband Douglas Nunes Welcome Daughter

Image zoom Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes Joanna Krupa/Instagram

She’s here!

Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes have welcomed their first child, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The couple’s daughter was born weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Mom and daughter are doing great,” a rep for Krupa tells PEOPLE.

Shortly before welcoming their daughter, Krupa, 40, posted a photo of herself from her “last doctors visit” before becoming a mother.

“Last doctors visit before we meet her ❤️🙏🏻,” she wrote on Saturday alongside the snap, which showed off her baby bump.

Krupa first revealed the exciting news about her first child on the way with Nunes — whom she married in Poland in August 2018 — in late May, posting a photo of her pregnancy test to Instagram.

“Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻,” she captioned her post.

The couple went on to announce that they were expecting a girl in September.

To celebrate their baby on the way, Krupa previously documented her bump in a series of gorgeous maternity shots, featuring her posing in a bikini on the beach, which were shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“I always admired women that were pregnant, and to me it’s such a beautiful moment in a woman’s life. I wanted to make sure it’s captured,” Krupa told PEOPLE.

“Women are like superheroes. The fact our bodies are built to create a little human being is beyond amazing, and I want to embrace that and show that a pregnant woman can still be beautiful, sexy and full of confidence while creating this miracle,” she added.



Since announcing that she was expecting in May, Krupa has given her Instagram followers an inside look at her pregnancy, posting snaps of her baby bump and sharing her pregnancy fitness routine.

“I feel blessed because my pregnancy overall has been easy until now, the last month,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s getting a little harder because I am more tired, but I won’t complain as I have heard some horror stories of women being sick for nine months. I guess I’m getting off easy compared to some, but I won’t hold my breath as I’m not due until Nov. 4, so anything can change.”

Giving a hint about what their daughter’s name might be, Krupa shared that while she had a name she loved, she and her husband hadn’t quite found the one.

“I love Sophie Grace but my husband isn’t sold on it, so we are still trying to figure it out,” she says. “My husband is Irish and Portuguese and I’m Polish, so we are trying to find a double name that covers all.”

Though she admitted she’s “super scared of labor,” the mom-to-be added, “I know with my husband and my mom on my side, I will be fine. After all, millions of women [have given] birth so I think I will be fine, as I am a pretty tough cookie and it takes a lot to break me.”