See All the Photos from RHOM Alum Joanna Krupa's Nursery for Newborn Daughter Asha-Leigh

Joanna Krupa‘s baby girl is set up in style.

Alongside an exclusive peek into her 2-week-old daughter Asha-Leigh‘s nursery, The Real Housewives of Miami alum opens up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about her vision for the space and how it came to be.

“I wanted to make it a princess theme, but without it becoming over-the-top and cheesy,” says Krupa, 40. “We kept it super warm and elegant where she’ll be able to use it as her bedroom when she gets a little older, as the Evolur crib turns into a regular-size bed!”

“I’m in love with Asha-Leigh’s nursery. It is simply breathtaking,” the new mom adds. “We wanted it to be done simple, elegant, cozy and with class. Anyone that walks in says it’s a dream nursery for a little girl.”

Image zoom Kris Kan

Image zoom Asha-Leigh Nunes' nursery Kris Kan

Image zoom Joanna Krupa and daughter Asha-Leigh Kris Kan

Aside from the brand’s Aurora 5-in-1 crib ($480), Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes also tapped Evolur for their Aurora Double Dresser ($550) and Aurora Nightstand ($285), as well as various accessories and parts to go along with the furniture, all in Frost White.

Other elements that complete the pink-and-white space are a white glider chair, various sweet framed prints above the crib and a pink striped baby blanket embroidered with the baby’s name: “ASHA.”

“A life saver for me is the Orbit Baby USA bassinet/stroller,” Krupa tells PEOPLE of one of her favorite baby products so far. “During the day, I get to do my everyday house work while she naps in it, and I can move her around easily from one room to another.”

Image zoom Douglas Nunes and daughter Asha-Leigh Kris Kan

Asha-Leigh — who “is quite the eater” and has been “mostly on organic formula,” according to Mom — is already sleeping in a Snoo Smart Sleeper bassinet ($1,295) in her nursery.

“I have been very blessed, as we have had a night nurse living with us for the last couple weeks since getting home from the hospital,” Krupa tells PEOPLE. “She has been a godsend, making my life a little less hectic and allowing me to be able to sleep at night while I heal after labor, so I can give full attention to my little angel during the day.”

“Next week, when the night nurse is gone, she’ll be sleeping in our bedroom until she is a little older,” the former reality star shares. “Then she’ll be sleeping in her crib in the nursery.”

For more from Joanna Krupa, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.