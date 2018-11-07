Mom of Two JoAnna Garcia Swisher Says She and Husband Have Sex 'Every Time I Go in the Shower'

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher have some tried-and-true advice for busy fellow parents hoping to pencil in more alone time.

The Swishers, who have two daughters — 2-year-old Sailor Stevie and 5-year-old Emerson Jay — dished on how they keep the passion alive in Motherlucker’s “Got a Sec” video posted on Facebook Monday.

“Make it happen quick, fellas,” counseled Nick, 37. “If you can make it happen quick, it’s a lot easier. I’m telling you guys.”

“He could get it, like, every time I go in the shower,” JoAnna, 39, jumped in, leading her husband to double over in laughter. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to the shower.’ And I sneak away.”

“So now every time Jo showers, I think it’s my time,” the former baseball player quipped.

“If I announce I’m going to the shower, Nick’s suddenly in my bathroom,” the actress added.

Even though the bedroom door has a lock, the couple says it goes unused. “You know what we should do? We should teach Emmy the old college trick,” Nick suggested. “You know, with the sock on the door?”

“That is literally a nightmare,” JoAnna responded. “If my parents taught me the old sock trick, I would be in more therapy than I am already at.”

The Swisher family JoAnna Garcia Swisher/Instagram

The duo’s daughters may not be learning about the sock trick any time soon, but they are already getting quite an education in wine.

“The other day a friend of mine came over,” JoAnna recalled. “She was opening a bottle of wine, and it was the Sauvignon blanc, and Emmy’s like, ‘My mom really prefers red.’ The truth is, I had to explain to her that in that moment, I just wanted some Sauvignon blanc, but she was right. I do usually prefer red.”

As honest as the spouses’ parenting style is, JoAnna admitted that she does rely on one lie to get her kids to listen: “Mommy’s going to jail if you don’t buckle that car seat fast enough.”

“I’m terrible,” said the mother of two. “Just sometimes I don’t have time.”

At the end of the video, Nick raved about his wife. “We are lucky. We’re all lucky to have you as Queen Jo,” he said sweetly.

“I’m gonna let him come to the shower with me tonight,” she declared. “I’m gonna announce to him I’m going to the shower later.”