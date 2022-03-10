In the adorable clip, Chip and Joanna Gaines' 3-year-old son Crew makes sure to tell every plant not to "let the bugs bite"

Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew's Adorable Routine of Saying Goodnight to His Plants

Crew Gaines is showing off his incredibly sweet nightly routine.

On Wednesday, Joanna Gaines posted a heartwarming video to Instagram documenting her 3-year-old's evening ritual of saying goodnight to all of his plants in their greenhouse.

In the clip, little Crew walks up to each individual plant to wish them a goodnight and tell them not to "let the bugs bite."

"Before the sun sets, he tells his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite! 🌱✨🌙," Joanna, who shares son Crew with husband Chip, captioned the clip.

Fixer Upper stars Joanna, 43, and Chip, 47 are also parents to Drake, 17, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, and Emmie Kay, 12.

In November 2020, Joanna told PEOPLE that even though she's constantly busy with family and running their Magnolia lifestyle empire, she still has never had more energy. "I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it," she said at the time. "I'm very thankful."

"When your kids get older, you start adjusting the way you parent," added Joanna. "But when you have a toddler, it's so different. You almost have to see the world in the way that they do."