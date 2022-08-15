Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'

Joanna and Chip Gaines' youngest son had fun in the kitchen with mom in a video she shared on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 12:42 PM
joanna gaines
Photo: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines has some sweet company joining her in the kitchen.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a heartwarming video Sunday of her enjoying quality time cooking with son Crew, 4. The video shows the little boy reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes of the sauce.

"My little sous chef ❤️," she captioned the cute video.

Later in the clip, Crew helps to break up ground meat in a pan and add various seasonings to the dish. He also makes sure to perfectly count the number of bay leaves to place in the simmering sauce.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, out now, the HGTV star reflected on nearly 20 years of marriage with husband Chip Gaines ahead of their son Drake, 17, leaving for college.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," Joanna wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Gaines/Instagram

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

In addition to Crew and Drake, Joanna and Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 12, Duke, 14 and Ella, 15.

Joanna shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her Crew earlier this month showing just how much he has grown up.

In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.

"Babies don't keep," the mom of five joked in the caption. "Just pretending this FOUR year old is still a baby."

Related Articles
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
Chip Gaines Runs Charity Marathon with Son Crew, 3: 'My Baby is Better Than Your Baby'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cct3gO2Mv2V/
Chip Gaines Runs Charity Marathon with Son Crew, 3: 'My Baby Is Better Than Your Baby'
Crew, Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew's Adorable Routine of Saying Goodnight to His Plants
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Videos — From Roller Skating to a Unicorn Piñata
joanna gaines xmas tree
Joanna Gaines and 3-Year-Old Son Crew Decorate Christmas Tree Together in Cozy Family Photos
food faves 2021 gallery
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Family's Favorite Easy Christmas Candy Recipes: 'So Nostalgic'
joanna gaines thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Shows Off Chip's 'Charcuterie' (Doughnuts Included!) While Celebrating Thanksgiving with Son Crew
Joanna Gaines wishes Chip Gaines a Happy 47th Birthday
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Chip Gaines' 47th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'The Very Best'
joanna-gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares the Very Waco Way She Gets Her Newborn Son Crew to Sleep
Joanna Gaines
'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Puts the 'Old' FaceApp Filter on Son Crew: 'I Can't Stop'
chipgaines
'Farm Life!' Chip and Joanna Gaines' Son Crew, 7 Months, Gets Acquainted with Longhorns
JoannaGainesThanksgiving1
Joanna Gaines 'Can't Handle' Adorable Baby Crew at His First Thanksgiving — See the Pictures
Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Photos from Son Crew's First Birthday Party: 'Best Year of Our Lives'
Joanna Stevens Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crew Walking Around Their Home 2 Weeks After His First Steps