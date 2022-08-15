Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'

Joanna Gaines has some sweet company joining her in the kitchen.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a heartwarming video Sunday of her enjoying quality time cooking with son Crew, 4. The video shows the little boy reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes of the sauce.

"My little sous chef ❤️," she captioned the cute video.

Later in the clip, Crew helps to break up ground meat in a pan and add various seasonings to the dish. He also makes sure to perfectly count the number of bay leaves to place in the simmering sauce.

In a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, out now, the HGTV star reflected on nearly 20 years of marriage with husband Chip Gaines ahead of their son Drake, 17, leaving for college.

"Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," Joanna wrote. "In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

"But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

In addition to Crew and Drake, Joanna and Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 12, Duke, 14 and Ella, 15.

Joanna shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her Crew earlier this month showing just how much he has grown up.

In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.

"Babies don't keep," the mom of five joked in the caption. "Just pretending this FOUR year old is still a baby."