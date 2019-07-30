Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crew Walking Around Their Home 2 Weeks After His First Steps

Just call Crew Gaines the Waco Walker!

Joanna Gaines shared an adorable video of 1-year-old baby Crew looking steady on his feet, just about two weeks after husband Chip Gaines revealed that their youngest had taken his first steps.

“… annnnd we have a walker!” Joanna wrote in the caption for the video, which she posted on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, little Crew, wearing a striped T-shirt and blue shorts, looks pretty sure of himself as he walks through a hallway in their house.

“Little crew took his 1st steps today,” Chip wrote on Instagram on July 15, along with a photo of himself, arms outstretched to Crew, who is walking toward his dad in the snap. “It was a good day!”

Crew celebrated his first year around the sun in June, which the family celebrated on their farm in Waco, Texas.

“We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!” Joanna said in a Magnolia blog post titled “Jo’s Summer Update.”

The Fixer Upper alum shared plenty of cute photos from the celebration, which was decked out in sailor-themed ornamentation.

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” Joanna continued. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

Joanna and Chip also share Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

Baby Crew clearly brings plenty of joy to his family. Recently, Joanna had some fun using the “aging” filter on FaceApp on her toddler, who looked wise beyond his years in the hilarious photo, sporting a graying beard and glasses as he wore a pair of Carhartt overalls and matching jacket.

The parents of five have been keeping busy, with plenty of upcoming projects coming down the pipeline.

They’re launching their own TV network debuting next year, as well as the Magnolia Press coffee shop set to open this fall.