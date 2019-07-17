Fixer Upper Star Joanna Gaines Puts the 'Old' FaceApp Filter on Son Crew: 'I Can't Stop'

Joanna Gaines is the latest celebrity to have some fun with the aging filter on FaceApp.

The Fixer Upper star, 41, shared several photos on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday of herself and husband Chip Gaines filtered through the app to make them look much older than they are.

“We are having fun scaring the children,” the mother of five wrote atop one photo of herself in the snow, wrinkles and all.

“I can’t stop,” she wrote alongside another.

Along with a photo of Chip, 44, she joked that she’s going to tell her hubby to “start wearing sunscreen” to avoid becoming as wrinkly as the app predicts.

Joanna even used the filter on her one-year-old son Crew, making for a few hilarious photos. In one, baby Crew smiles at the camera, his baby face sporting a few extra wrinkles. In another, Crew sports a graying beard and glasses as he wears a pair of Carhartt overalls and matching jacket.

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Crew Is Walking! Chip Gaines Reveals That His 1-Year-Old Son Has Taken His First Steps: ‘It Was a Good Day!’

After several posts, she stepped outside, sharing a video of the family’s garden and saying, “I had to step outside so I would stop making everyone look old.” She even shared a photo of a pink flower in full bloom, adding, “I tried to age this, but it didn’t work.”

Crew recently turned one, which the Joanna and Chip celebrated with a sailing-themed bash at their property in Waco, Texas.

Image zoom Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Crew Gaines Joanna Gaines/Instagram

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Photos from Son Crew’s First Birthday Party: ‘Fastest and Best Year of Our Lives’

“We had so much fun celebrating his first birthday at the farm and my favorite part was when he dove face first into his cake!” the HGTV star shared on her Instagram to mark the milestone celebration.

“This little boy is so joyful and so curious and is keeping us on our toes, and it has been so amazing to see him with his brothers and sisters,” she added. Joanna and Chip are also parents to Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14. “The addition of Crew to our family has been the greatest gift.”

Joanna and Chip have plenty else to celebrate this year, too — they are launching a new TV network, which is expected to debut next year, and are opening a coffee shop called Magnolia Press, in addition to their Magnolia Bakery.