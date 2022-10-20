Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday.

Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the kitchen table.

"My sweet girl turns 16. I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow 🥹," she captioned the video.

Along with Ella, Chip and Joanna share sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughter Emmie Kay, 12.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Joanna shared a cute photo of her Friday night at home with husband Chip, 47, and son Crew.

The sweet photo showed father and son deeply engaged in a game of Frogger, being played on a table-style arcade cabinet. Chip sat on one side of it with Crew on the other as both watched the screen carefully.

"Doesn't get much better than Frogger on a Friday night 🐸," she captioned the heartwarming moment from their Texas farmhouse home.

Last year, Joanna opened up about her policy for cell phone use with her older kids.

"We have this little station where everyone charges their phones," explained Joanna, "and finally we decided we don't like how our kids — they almost look like robots, I mean all of us, when it buzzes you gotta check it, and when they're reading they're checking it."

"It just became a house rule, when you're at home, that all the phones go in one spot, so if you want to check a text, if you want to check an email, you go to that spot, but it's not on your bodies," the mom continued. "So it's like 'no phones on body,' that's the rule at home."

Joanna added, "They're developing, they're growing. And as they're growing at 14, 15, 16, I don't want [constantly checking their phones] to be part of who they become, you know?"