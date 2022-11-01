Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume

Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year!

On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines.

In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke tries to fit through a doorway while wearing his puffy costume. He eventually manages to slide through as he says hello to a little girl standing inside.

A second picture shows Duke in his costume posing next to a group of friends in various, more simple costumes.

"Duke did not get the memo 😂," Joanna teased, drawing an arrow pointing to her son in the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Last month, Joanna shared a video on Instagram showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday.

Joanna hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the kitchen table.

"My sweet girl turns 16. I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow 🥹," she captioned the video.

Joanna recently had a cute Friday night at home with husband Chip, 47, and son Crew.

She shared a sweet photo last month that showed father and son deeply engaged in a game of Frogger, being played on a table-style arcade cabinet. Chip sat on one side of it with Crew on the other as both watched the screen carefully.

"Doesn't get much better than Frogger on a Friday night 🐸," she captioned the heartwarming moment from their Texas farmhouse home.