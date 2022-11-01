Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 05:26 PM
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Photo: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; Larry Busacca/Getty for TIME

Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year!

On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines.

In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke tries to fit through a doorway while wearing his puffy costume. He eventually manages to slide through as he says hello to a little girl standing inside.

A second picture shows Duke in his costume posing next to a group of friends in various, more simple costumes.

"Duke did not get the memo 😂," Joanna teased, drawing an arrow pointing to her son in the picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Last month, Joanna shared a video on Instagram showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday.

Joanna hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the kitchen table.

"My sweet girl turns 16. I'm trying my darnedest not to cry like a big fat mama baby when she drives off by herself tomorrow 🥹," she captioned the video.

Joanna recently had a cute Friday night at home with husband Chip, 47, and son Crew.

She shared a sweet photo last month that showed father and son deeply engaged in a game of Frogger, being played on a table-style arcade cabinet. Chip sat on one side of it with Crew on the other as both watched the screen carefully.

"Doesn't get much better than Frogger on a Friday night 🐸," she captioned the heartwarming moment from their Texas farmhouse home.

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger Together
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Chip Gaines and Son Crew Playing Frogger: 'Doesn't Get Much Better'
Joanna Gaines Says Crew 'Makes Life Fun' After Their Mother-Son Day Bonding in Nature
Joanna Gaines Says Son Crew 'Makes Life Fun' as She Shares Scenes from Outdoor Adventures
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reflect Ahead of Son Drake's Senior Year: 'How Do You Slow Down Time?'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHThudvIVE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D nickiminaj Verified @cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much. 💛 2h
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines family vaca insta stories
Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photos of Family 'Soaking up the Last Few Days of Summer' at the Beach
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About 20-Year Marriage to Chip: 'Experienced a Little Bit of All of It'
neil-patrick-harris-halloween-0928
The Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes of All Time
Crew, Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Video of Son Crew's Adorable Routine of Saying Goodnight to His Plants
Chip and Joanna Gaines' new James Hardie collaboration
Chip and Joanna Gaines Launch 'Timeless' Siding Collection with Home Manufacturing Company James Hardie
Princess Amalia of The Netherlands starts her study at the University of Amsterdam with a photo opportunity for the media on September 5, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Princess starts her study Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics and will focus the coming years on her study before she starts with public duties.
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022