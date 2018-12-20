Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo of Son Crew, 6 Months, 'Playing' Cards with Stuffed Animals

Crew Gaines
Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty
Jen Juneau
December 20, 2018 02:45 PM

Chip and Joanna Gaines have a little card shark on their hands!

The former Fixer Upper couple’s youngest child — son Crew, 6 months on Friday — looks adorably invested in a game alongside a few of his closest friends: big sister Ella Rose‘s stuffed animals.

Propped up in a chair that’s pulled up to a wooden kids’ table, Crew wears an appropriate onesie bearing the heart, diamond, club and spade suits while competing against his plush wildlife pals.

“This might be my favorite thing ever,” Joanna, 40, captioned her post, shouting out 12-year-old Ella for the “photo and everything else” in the snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her “Favorite” Christmas Ornaments with Baby Photos of Her Kids

In a post on her Magnolia blog last week, the mother of five opened up about how the arrival of her and husband Chip’s baby boy made it necessary for them to choose a new location for the family Christmas tree.

Although, for many years, the festive decoration had a home in their den, after Crew was born in June, the couple decided to transform that room into his nursery.

“I thought about every possible room it could go in, and the only place where there was an open spot was the master bedroom,” wrote Joanna. “In years past, I would have never thought to put a Christmas tree this adorned in my bedroom, but given the circumstances, it played out just the way it was supposed to.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Joanna and Chip Gaines Had to Move the Family Christmas Tree into Their Bedroom

The stunningly lit decoration provided the perfect backdrop for a family night in the couple’s bedroom last week, where they took in a movie together during the holiday season.

A fire burned in the fireplace next to the Christmas tree as all five kids — Crew, Ella, Emmie Kay, 8½, Duke, 9, and Drake, 13 — snuggled in bed, seemingly watching a film as Chip, 44, had a tablet in front of him.

“Movie night ✨,” Joanna captioned the memorable moment.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.