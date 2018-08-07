Joanna Gaines Shares Details About Where to Get Some of the Products in Son Crew's Nursery

It’s only the best for Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ baby boy, Crew!

The HGTV star and new mom of five shared a photo of her 6-week-old son in his nursery over the weekend, showing Crew reclining above a cozy white rug in front of a wooden dresser.

Joanna, 40, tagged a myriad of brands whose products she used in Crew’s room. He rests in a LEVO rocker ($231 to $265.50) by Charlie Crane, while the family picked up the rocking chair from Joybird. A woven storage basket from Anthropologie sits atop a nine-drawer dresser found on vintage site Chairish.

Other items the Gaines family collected for Crew include a wrap from Solly Baby, a Marshall bluetooth speaker, a knit blanket by COZYS and linens from Little Unicorn.

While his room is a rustic dream, clothes on the floor around baby Crew and a bottle of soap on the Loloi rug point to a messy evening.

“Evidence of a late night up with my boy #blowouts #allnighters #thisis40,” the former Fixer Upper star captioned her all-too-real snapshot on Instagram.

Despite some more challenging evenings, Joanna — also mom to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 11, and Drake, 13 — wouldn’t change a thing about her current situation.

“Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤,” she captioned a sweet July photo of herself and Crew in a rocking chair beside one of the family pets.