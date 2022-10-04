Joanna Gaines Says Son Crew 'Makes Life Fun' as She Shares Scenes from Outdoor Adventures

Joanna Gaines shares sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 15, with husband Chip Gaines

Published on October 4, 2022 11:10 AM
Joanna Gaines Says Crew 'Makes Life Fun' After Their Mother-Son Day Bonding in Nature
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines is having a blast letting son Crew take the lead on their day out.

The mom of five shared a video on Instagram Monday that shows different parts of the mother-son duo's day outdoors together. It starts with the 4-year-old wanting to be a "tire man" and blowing up a bike tire with a pump as he plays pretend with his mom.

"He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a 'tire man' and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker," the Fixer Upper star, 44, wrote in the caption.

"This little guy makes life fun ✨."

Playing with the tire gets interrupted when Crew spots a butterfly, inspiring him to want to go butterfly catching. His mission is successful as he catches two butterflies in his net at once.

From there, they walk into a wooded area where Crew has a carefully-crafted fort made of sticks and twigs. Joanna urges him to be careful as he climbs inside, where he pretends to build a tiny fire.

"Your fire looks great," Joanna tells him.

"Thank you!" Crew replies.

In addition to Crew, Joanna is also mom to sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 15, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines, 47.

In August, the Magnolia Journal founder shared a heartwarming video of her day in the kitchen with her youngest.

The video showed Crew reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes.

"My little sous chef ❤️," she captioned the cute video.

